The cost of some Super Bowl party staples has dropped

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Worried about costs for your Super Bowl party goodies? Don't worry, we're here to help.
Some Super Bowl party staples actually cost less this year.
Millions of people across the country are gearing up to watch Super Bowl LVII with tons of food, drinks, and snacks available to your guests. In the face of record-high inflation and global shortages, chicken wings and guacamole cost less.
According to CBS, the price of chicken wings is down 22% from a year ago as poultry producers increase production.
This year the price of avocado is also down 20%.
Tyler Jagler, a butcher with Townline Market, said they tend to see a shortage of wings before the Super Bowl, but they haven't seen that this year.
"We have had a lot of stuff going on over the past couple of years with prices going all over the place." Jagler said. "But now that it's kind of getting back to normal, people are able to buy more of that stuff (chicken wings), instead of last year where people didn't want to buy wings because they were so much."
But not all prices have dropped. The cost of alcohol and soft drinks is up. According to the Wells Fargo Super Bowl report, beer prices are up 11%.
So if your on a budget, stock up on chicken wings and guacamole for the big game.