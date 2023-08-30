The Edgar Grind hopes to provide little bit of everything for local students

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) — The Edgar Grind coffee shop is much more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee.
It's a way for students to connect, work on their homework, and build themselves up.
Wi-Fi is becoming more of a necessity each year it seems for much of the homework students have to do.
However, the further out of the city you go, the harder it can be to find a good signal.
The Edgar Grind owners wanted to create a safe environment for students to work before and after school.
"My husband's (Manny) from here, and Edgar is a really big community-based town," said Dawn Pospyhalla, owner of The Edgar Grind. "And I've lived here for a little over twelve years now, and wanted to create something where kids not only had a safe place to go after school but where it offered free Wi-Fi and a place where their parents were okay with them coming here after school or before school.”
Edgar is a population of under 1,400 people and only has a high school enrollment of around 200 students. However, there aren't many places to go and relax to get your homework done with quality internet connection.
The goal for The Edgar Grind was to give students a chance to have a place to go and eat healthy while getting their work done.
"We have a mission to provide affordable healthy meal options so a little bit different then your gas station or fast food," Pospyhalla said. "We have panini press, we’re offering fresh soup and sandwiches starting this week and we just have healthy local options.”
Not only is the Edgar Grind giving students a place to do school work, they're also giving them a chance to get real world experience, by stepping behind the counter and getting to work.
"The other big thing was to create jobs. There’s not a lot of places here for the high schoolers to work. I actually partnered with some people at the school and they’re doing a youth apprenticeship program so they can work here during the school day and get a credit for it,” Pospyhalla said.
With small nooks for peace and quiet, and more open seating spaces for those that enjoy socializing, The Edgar Grind has a little something for all students.
The Edgar Grind is open on school days, Monday through Friday from 5 in the morning until 10 at night, and students are welcome before or after school.