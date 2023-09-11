The goats return to Barker-Stewart Island Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The goats have returned to Wausau to chow down on the invasive species growing in Barker-Stewart Island Park.
The goats are eating away at the invasive buckthorn and honeysuckle plants there. The goal is for the goats to keep the invasive species away.
In Mayors Monday with WSAU, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said she supports this project so much she has encouraged the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to continue it in other counties.
"The DNR is going to come out and check out our project and see if they like it I am still encouraging them to hire goats in every county so that they can do stuff like this and the public love it. "
The city also says relying on goats helps save on pesticides - both from a cost perspective and to keep weed-killer out of local water supplies.