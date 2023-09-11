The Grand Theater expands rush ticket eligibility

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- More people will be able to get discounted rush tickets at the Grand Theater for their 2023-2024 Season.
Beginning with the 2023-2024 Season of shows, the Grand Theater has expanded rush tickets to educators, first responders and SNAP card-holders. This is in addition to students and military personnel who already qualified.
“We are thrilled to expand our rush ticketing program. Ensuring that the arts are accessible to all is a key component of our mission," said Grand Theater Executive Director Sean Wright, "We are excited to offer the opportunity to attend amazing performances at a discounted price for our community."
To get the discount, patrons must show their qualified ID one hour before the show. That includes school ID, military or veteran ID, SNAP card, municipal ID and more.
Rush ticket pricing can be as low as $10 and is usually at least 50% below the regular price. Cost will vary due to artist contracts. There's a limit of one rush ticket per show per qualifying person.
Most shows in the new season will offer the rush discount. If possible, The Grand will announce show's rush details on their Facebook or website. People can also call their Ticket Office at 715-842-0988 during weekdays.
Shows do sell out, so it's not a guarantee they will be available one hour before showtime.
Rush tickets can not be reserved ahead of time. They can only be purchased at the door one hour before showtime on a first-come, first-served basis.