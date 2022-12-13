'The Grinch' delivers pizzas in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- They say he's a mean one, but Mr. Grinch could be seen delivering pizzas in Wausau Tuesday for Papa John's.
The store's general manager had come up with the idea multiple years ago as a way to spread holiday cheer and brought it to the Wausau location this year.
"It's fun, it's good to see people get smiles on their face; we don't always have stuff to smile about but if we can help put a smile on somebody's face, that's what we're going to do," said Donald Manke, a Papa John's driver who put on the Grinch persona.
For the lunch rush, he delivered to several locations with kids, including at St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
People could order delivery online and the store had time slots every half hour that would be a designated "Grinch" delivery.