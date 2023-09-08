The last hurrah: Wausau West and Wausau East face off in one last log game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Electric is the only way to describe the energy under the Friday night lights at Thom Field.
With a record setting attendance, at a whopping 2,943 people, this community was determined to make this 54th Log Game one to remember.
The Wausau West Warriors took on the Wausau East Lumberjacks one last time, and it was the Warriors that took final possession of the coveted log trophy.
Since 1970, Wausau East and Wausau West high schools have duked it out on the football field in their annual log game, a friendly rivalry that has brought the community together for decades.
The winning team is rewarded with the Wausau Log trophy, which is a slice of a large tree log.
The winner also gets a plaque added to the log along with the final score of the game, it's an experience that sits fondly in many players minds.
"It's just the one game that brings east and west together it's the one game you get to see them play against each other, and it's overall a great night," said Pacey Weber, Wausau East QB and captain.
As the two teams split off into different conferences next year, Wausau West heading to Big Rivers/VFA East Conference, while East joins the Great Northern Conference.
It's a departure fans and officials alike say is bittersweet.
"It's a game I loved, it's a game I loved watching as a kid and then growing up playing and coaching in it," said Wausau East Head Coach Tyler Kramer.
Since the game's conception, the Wausau West Warriors have led the series 35-17-1, with one tied game in 1971.
Of the 54 games played, 3 have gone into overtime, in 1989, 1994, and 2011.
The last time the Lumberjacks have taken home the traveling hardware was in 2018, a night that certainly stands out in Coach Kramer's memory.
"I don't think anyone was expecting it to happen, we caught an interception pretty early in the game and just because of that the kids were all fired up, and we came out and won it. Having that for my first year of coaching was an awesome feeling and one I'll never forget," said Coach Kramer.
Wausau East was finally able to play a varsity schedule, and this iconic game, after being unable to field a team over the past two seasons.
"The vision from day one was to get back to this moment, this was the struggle and I would say for our seniors this is the victory for them to be here tonight and to be playing in this game," said Kurt Vanden Huevel, Athletic Director for Wausau East.
Now, as they wrap up this crosstown contest, they're just grateful for all the community support over the years.
Despite the two teams going their separate ways come next year, there's still some hope for continued community support as they look ahead to the merging of the two schools in the coming years.
