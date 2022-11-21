'The Opera House' formally known as 'Fox Theater' delays opening

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Fox Theater, now changing their name to 'The Opera House,' is pushing off their re-opening date from New Year's Eve to further into 2023.
The extension is for a full year until New Year's Eve 2023, but Opera House officials say they're confident in the progress.
Construction first started in 2020, but between COVID shutdowns, re-scheduling contractors, and meeting historical building requirements, officials want to make sure the 120+ year old building can last another 120 years.
"Our extension was requested through the end of the next year just for safety. We anticipate being done before then, but just like this year went, you never know the supply chain issues or scheduling issues," said Jeanna Trzebiatowski, Venue Director at The Opera House.
There is no solid opening date set for the building to re-open, but officials are excited with the renovations and anticipate the people of Stevens Point will be pleased with the product.