The Green Bay Packers went defense on day one of the NFL Draft, day two saw them go offense with tightend Luke Musgrave from Oregon State with the 42nd pick in the NFL draft.
The Packers take Luke Musgrave with the 42nd pick in the draft
Alex Stewart
