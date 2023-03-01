The price at the pump may go up as summer fuel returns

 Skip to main content
Gas pump at Kwik Trip in Wausau, WI.

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The price of gasoline is very similar to whack-a-mole lately, constantly jumping up and down.

According to a GasBuddy press release, on average in Wisconsin, the cost per gallon is 20 cents lower than a month ago and 27 cents lower than a year ago.

But consumers' wallets may not be happy for long as the more expensive summer fuel starts to make its way back to the pumps.

"We will start to see gas prices go up," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Between March and Memorial Day, the average gas prices typically rises 35 to 85 cents a gallon."

De Haan said there is still a lot of uncertainty for gas prices as the war in Ukraine continues and inflation impacts the economy.

If the price at the pump is too much to handle, De Haan recommends shopping around other gas stations to find the best price. He also suggests joining loyalty programs to receive a discount per gallon.

