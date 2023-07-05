The rich history of the Hodag in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — In the woods of Northcentral Wisconsin lingers a green beast with red eyes, large teeth, and razor sharp claws.
It's name: Hodag.
The Hodag was created by Eugene Shepard a local Rhinelander logger, and prankster.
The creature is said to have created Boom Lake when it did a cannonball into a puddle, and it's tears make the world's best lemonade.
Unfortunately, the Hodag never cries.
Shepard goal was to put the city on the map with the tale of a mythical creature. He told everyone of the Hodag and word spread across town quickly.
When everyone demanded to see it he devised a plan for his friend to carve a fake one out of wood.
The replica was then taken to the Oneida County Fair for the entire community to see.
“He had his buddy carve this log up to look like this creature, and they brought this thing to the Oneida County Fair, and they made its arms and legs move with wires and strings and stuff and really just built up this story and gave these performances and really got people to believe in it and believe that he had captured the elusive Hodag,” said Rachel Boehlen Community & Member Engagement Director for the Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce.
Shepard continued to get people to believe his story and it wasn't until someone from the Smithsonian came to town to investigate that he admitted it was a hoax.
However, many believe the pranking logger lied to protect the beast.
The legend then says the Hodag escaped and locals claim they see it constantly in the Northwoods.
This year marks the Hodag's 130th birthday, so if you are in the woods be sure to toss out some other Wisconsin staples fried fish, and potato pancakes as that's his favorite meal.