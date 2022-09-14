The Wausau Marathon produced over $100,000 for the area economy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Marathon on August 20 was a huge boost for the area's economy.
The race had over 600 people come to visit the area, and with its early morning start, many had to stay overnight, benefiting area restaurants and hotels.
Visit Wausau estimates the event produced $158,000 across the area.
But the growth doesn't stop there; Visit Wausau is looking to make the event special for those not running.
"We wanna enhance the spectator part of it too," Tim White, Visit Wausau, Executive Director said. "We're gonna be planning how can we enhance this for people to come and watch, and when they hang around what can they do how can we help them."
People from at least 20 states traveled to Wausau for the marathon.
The race qualified dozens for the Boston Marathon.