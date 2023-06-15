The Wausau Night Market kicked off Thursday

WAUSAU (WAOW) – The Wausau River District hosted its first Night Market on Thursday night in 400 block.
The event was created and hosted by the Wausau River District.
Organizers said the event was created to highlight and grow local businesses.
"So the goal of the night market really is to showcase the local creativity and the local makers in our area," said Alyson Leahy, Assistant Director of Wausau River District.
The event lasted from 5-9 p.m.
Organizers encouraged people to check out their Facebook Page for more information.