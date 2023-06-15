The Wausau Night Market kicked off today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)– The Wausau River District hosted it first Night Market on June 15th.
The event took place on the 400 Block in Wausau.
The event was created and hosted by the Wausau River District.
Organizers said the event being created to highlight and grow local businesses.
"So the goal of the night market really is to showcase the local creativity and the local makers in our area", said the Assistant Director of Wausau River District, Alyson Leahy.
The event lasted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Organizers encouraged people to check out their Facebook Page for more information.