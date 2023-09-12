The Women's Community in need of donations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Women's Community is asking for donations as the number of clients they service continues to rise.
Currently, their shelter is full and with plenty of mouths to , they are looking for items like cooking oil, sugar, pasta noodles, canned soup, and more.
"We'll take any food of course, we do tend to get a lot of perishable items which go really fast, so like lunch meat, cheese and eggs," volunteer program assistant Allie Acridge said.
While this might be a simple donation for some, it can make a difference in the lives of others.
"I think when they have the opportunity to come in and kind of personally shop, let's say, and pick out items they need at their home for their families themselves, it gives them a self of empowerment," pantry donation volunteer Jill Eckert said.
If you are interested in donating to The Women's Community, check out their website for a full list of items needed.