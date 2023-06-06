Third floor fire at apartment complex causes minor water damage after sprinkler system contains fire

This story was updated at 2:20 p.m. with more information
WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Bantr Apartments, which houses the rooftop restaurant, had a small fire at the apartment complex off of 17th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the fire Wausau Fire Chief, a fire was in a room on the third floor, but the sprinkler system contained the blaze. There was water damage but mostly to the room where the fire took place.
Multiple trucks from the Wausau Fire Department responded to the apartment complex which was recently completed off 17th Avenue for a fire call shortly after noon Tuesday.
There wasn't much smoke or fire visible from the outside of the building. The building is owned by Bantr.
No one was injured in the fire.