Threat found in Lakeland Union High School Bathroom

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW)-- School was canceled on Wednesday after a threatening message and a drawing of a person holding a gun was found in the bathroom of Lakeland Union High School.
According to a police department in conjunction with the school, officials have people of interest that will not be allowed back to class until they are cleared by the police department.
Final exams will still take place Thursday and Friday with the following modifications:
- All students entering the building will go through a metal detector and are subject to search.
- Students will enter the north entrance to the building by the principal's office.
- Doors will open at 7:15 a.m.
- The day will start on at 8:00 a.m.
- No students will be allowed in the hallways without an escort
- Staff will be monitoring the hallways at all times
- Students are expected to stay in the building all day and may be searched upon re-entering if they leave
- There will be an increased presence from Police
There is a reward for any information that leads to an arrest. You are asked to contact the Minocqua Police Department with any leads.