Three generations of army veterans will be traveling to Korea

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Three generations of United States Army Veterans are preparing for a trip like no other.
David Hanson, his father John and his son Nicholas are packing their bags and getting their passports as they get ready to fly to Korea.
Just recently, David learned he was picked for an all-expenses-paid trip to Korea through the Korean Defense Veterans Association.
"I think it is a huge honor to be able to do this," John Hanson said. "I just think it is just so great. How we got picked I don't know, just lucky I guess."
While David's trip is completely paid for, his family's trip isn't. John will have half his trip paid for and his son has to pay his way. But the Hanson men aren't letting that stop them, David even created a gofundme to ensure they make it on the plane.
Both John and David served in Korea and next month's trip will be their first time seeing the country in decades
"He (John) speaks a little bit of the Korean language, and I speak a little bit," David said. "We often talked about, boy, wouldn't it be neat to go back there (Korea) some time and see how it is."
Soon that wish will become reality. David explained he is incredibly excited to eat Korean food like kimchi and bulgogi.