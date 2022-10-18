Three hunters assist in rescue of two men clinging to capsized boat near Bukolt Park

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Three duck hunters assisted in rescuing two 23-year-olds who were clinging to their capsized boat on the Wisconsin River near Bukolt Park in Stevens Point on Tuesday morning.
At 5:55 a.m. Portage County Communications center received a dispatch call of a capsized boat in the Wisconsin River near Bukolt Park. According to the caller, two men were clinging to the top of the overturned boat. The men had lifejackets in the boat but couldn't reach them and one of the men slipped into the water.
"The original call was that there were two hunters on top of their capsized boat and eventually one of them slid off the boat," Sergeant Nicki Lukas from the Portage County Sheriff's Office said.
A Portage County Sheriff's unit arrived and saw three duck hunters - Talo Marston, Caden Ehlers and Lauren Johnson - about to launch their boat and asked if they could assist in this emergency.
The hunters agreed and went with Stevens Point Fire Department paramedics to attempt to rescue the men.
"Definitely just immediately ready to help," Marston said. "I mean, you know I'm definitely not gonna say no to helping those guys out, because fellow duck hunters, we're a big community and we gotta help each other out. We got on the boat with EMS guys and drove out there, yeah it was sketchy."
The rescue was successful, and the hunters and paramedics were able to get the men into a boat and bring them ashore.
The Good Samaritans were recognized by first responders in assisting with the rescue attempt.
In the press release from Portage County Sheriff's Office, "(We) would like to thank the three people who volunteered to assist during emergency. They were in the right place at the right time and acted quickly and bravely! This community is blessed to have such good people amongst us."
The two rescued men did not sustain any injuries as they were checked out by the Stevens Point Paramedics and also declined further treatment.
"Just be safe, check the weather, you know," Marston said. "If you have too small of a boat, don't go out there, it's not worth it. Like we turned around and came back today after trying to go out again. Stay safe. Always have your phone on you for someone to call."