Tips and tricks to make the back to school transition easier

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- The final days of summer vacation are here and families across the badger state are getting ready for the new school year.
The Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental health (OCMH) has some recommendations to reduce student stress as they head into the classroom.
Parents can set their students up for success by starting a regular sleep schedule - even on the weekends. Secondly, by practicing healthy habits like eating well and getting enough exercise. Finally, OCMH said to have open and honest conversations about mental health with students and what they're struggling with.
"What we especially need is schools to have the skills and the space to create a welcoming atmosphere," Linda Hall, Director, Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health, said. "Because that is going to influence how much kids feel like they belong, which we know influences risky behaviors."