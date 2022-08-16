Tips for paying off debt if student loan moratorium ends

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- As the student loan moratorium gets closer to its expiration date, a financial expert offered advice on how to pay off loans quickly and responsibly.
The moratorium has been extended multiple times, but is set to expire at the end of the month.
Financial experts said it comes down to four steps when paying off your loans.
- Make sure you apply for federal aid.
- Verify your contact information is still correct with the institution your loans are from.
- Look at your financing options.
- Set up autopay to never miss a payment.
Experts like Jason Glisczynski, Certified Financial Planner and CEO of Silver Tree Retirement Planning, said one of the best things you can do is budget.
"It is an important thing to get your financial house in order and many times you can maybe redirect dollars that are going needlessly somewhere else to satisfying those obligations that you have for those loans," he said.
The White House could extend the loan moratorium again, but there is no word yet if they will before the August 31 deadline.