Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION EXPECTED LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO
THURSDAY MORNING...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Great
Lakes will bring a significant snow accumulation to the region late
Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow will result in
hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning
commute. Those with travel plans should closely monitor the latest
forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east
central Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow.
Snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible late Wednesday night
into Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with
extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded.

Tips for preparing for tax season

IRS

MARATHON CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- With tax season just around the corner, experts want to make sure you're prepared.

"You need the actual numbers from the documents you know your W-2," said Jim Temmer, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin.

That means all your tax documents for all streams of income, whether that's one or multiple. 

"You'll definitely want to have documents that reflect your income, there are documents that come over a wide period of time but just to keep in mind what sources of income you had in the last year, and what kind of deductible expenses you think you could be expecting forms for," said Sara Hall, 2-1-1 Hotline Coordinator for the United Way of Marathon County. 

When it comes to actually filing those taxes, there are a couple different avenues you can take.

If you choose to hire someone to file for you, make sure you're choosing the person who is the right fit for you.

"There's all these different types of people you can hire, look at your situation and what is it that you need, do you need someone with the credentials, a CPA, a tax attorney," said Temmer.

He said to be wary of people who make big promises, like getting a large return.

"Real good tax preparers don't tell you they're gonna maximize your return, they say they're gonna file it on time, look for everything they can and be honest."

And be sure to ask for any and all fees up front.

"Sometimes they'll say it's a certain fee and if they find out that well you're e filing or it's this or it's that they'll charge you extra so really have a conversation about what your needs are and what you're gonna pay." said Temmer. 

There are free tax filing services offered as well through the AARP and through the IRS, as well as user friendly self-filing services. 

Those services can all be reached by dialing the 2-1-1 hotline.

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

