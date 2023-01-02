 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER PARTS OF
CENTRAL WISCONSIN FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MID-DAY TUESDAY...

.Ahead of a strong winter storm, a wintry mix is forecast to develop
across central Wisconsin tonight and become more widespread across
the rest of northeast Wisconsin Tuesday morning. The wintry mix will
likely result in an ice accumulation on flat and elevated surfaces,
including roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Hazardous driving
conditions are likely to develop late tonight and Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected.  Ice accumulations up to two
tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday
morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Tips on de-icing pavement

  • 0
Ice melters

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) --  With the upcoming winter weather comes the risk of a lot of ice buildup, and when it comes to preparing for icy conditions, you'll want to have your ice melter as well as a shovel prepared ahead of time. 

Officials at ACE Hardware advised using ice melters ahead of time if you already have layers of ice built up from the last weather system. 

They said a spreader should be used, either handheld or a push type, to evenly distribute the salt, to avoid clumps or lumps. 

"As soon as the snow starts falling or if it's freezing rain apply it as soon as you can, it'll kind of get a head start on the melting," said Dave Huth, store manager at ACE.

Those ice melters are a key step before being able to shovel or scrape away the rest of the ice. 

"It causes porous holes in the ice itself that way when it's honeycombed it's easier to either scrape with an ice scraper or if you have a nice rigid metal shovel that helps considerably to be able to remove the ice "

The ice melters are most effective in temperatures  between freezing and zero, anything well below that will be less effect, so be sure to keep that in mind.

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you