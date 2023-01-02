Tips on de-icing pavement

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the upcoming winter weather comes the risk of a lot of ice buildup, and when it comes to preparing for icy conditions, you'll want to have your ice melter as well as a shovel prepared ahead of time.
Officials at ACE Hardware advised using ice melters ahead of time if you already have layers of ice built up from the last weather system.
They said a spreader should be used, either handheld or a push type, to evenly distribute the salt, to avoid clumps or lumps.
"As soon as the snow starts falling or if it's freezing rain apply it as soon as you can, it'll kind of get a head start on the melting," said Dave Huth, store manager at ACE.
Those ice melters are a key step before being able to shovel or scrape away the rest of the ice.
"It causes porous holes in the ice itself that way when it's honeycombed it's easier to either scrape with an ice scraper or if you have a nice rigid metal shovel that helps considerably to be able to remove the ice "
The ice melters are most effective in temperatures between freezing and zero, anything well below that will be less effect, so be sure to keep that in mind.