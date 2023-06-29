Tips on safe grilling this weekend

WAUSAU (WAOW) — With the holidays coming up and a nice weekend in store many Wisconsinites will be grilling out.
Seven out of every 10 adults in America have a grill to serve up some great meals, but there is always a risk of burning yourself or having a fire go out of control.
On average, 10,000 houses per year are set on fire due to grills.
"Make sure you are emptying out the grease trap," says Lt. Jared Linke of the Riverside Fire Department. "If a grease fire does start, never pour water on it. Don't try to add oxygen to the fire. The big thing is do not add water."
Linke says to be sure to check for leaks in the grill and the propane tank.
Fire departments in the Wausau area don't receive many calls around the area but that doesn't mean a grill fire can't happen. Stay safe this weekend.