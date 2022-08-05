 Skip to main content
Tips to help lower your monthly insurance premium

  • Updated
  • 0
INSURANCE
Alex Stewart

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Amid major shortages, insurance companies have been upping their rates to compensate.

Inflation continues to impact consumers' everyday lives and may raise the prices of insurance policies.

A director at Advantage Insurance said there are a few things policyholders can do to keep their premiums down.

Policyholders can ask their insurance providers if they qualify for any discounts. Discounts are applied for a variety of reasons, including using automatic bill pay, paying the bill in full and getting a quote done online.

Kevin Malovrh, Managing Director of Advantage Insurance, recommends updating policies whenever a major improvement has been made to a house.

Finally, don't be afraid to shop around for a new insurance provider.

"Pick up the phone and call a local agent and say, hey, this is what I have how can you help me," Malovrh said. "Then you'll get a few quotes and then you'll know..."

