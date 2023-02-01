Tom Brady announces his retirement

(WAOW) -- Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL.
He announced it on his Twitter Wednesday.
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
“I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first... it won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”
The seven-time Super Bowl champion also thanked his family, friends, teammates and competitors for their support during his career.
“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” he said in the video.