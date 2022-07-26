Tony Dow, "Leave it to Beaver' star in hospice care

(WAOW)-- 'Leave it to Beaver' star Tony Dow has not died, despite his management team posting on his Facebook page earlier on Tuesday that he had passed.
A post made this morning on his official Facebook post saying that he had died has since been taken down.
An updated post said the following:
This morning Tony's wife Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and asked that we notify all his fans. As we are sure you can understand, this has been a very trying time for her. We have since received a call from Tony's daughter-in-law saying that while Tony is not doing well, he has not yet passed. Tony's son Christopher and his daughter-in-law Melissa have also been by his side comforting him, and we will keep you posted on any future updates..