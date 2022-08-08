TRAFFIC ALERT: US 51 lane closure due to structure fire

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect re-opening of lanes for traffic.
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- All lanes were blocked on US 51 for roughly four hours at Old WIS 70 in Oneida County, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT said a structure fire is causing the closure. It happened around 4:20 Monday morning. Lanes of traffic re-opened for travel at 8:23 a.m., according to WisDOT.
The closure is from Old HWY 70 to Rogers Road.
The alternate route from WisDOT: Southbound US 51 traffic head east on Old Hwy 70. Follow Old HWY 70 to Lakeview Dr. Head South on Lakeview Dr. back to US 51 South. Northbound traffic follow reverse.