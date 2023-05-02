Traffic Crash closed north and south bound WIS 17

UPDATE: South bound lanes are open on WIS 17. North bound still remains closed.
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A traffic crash closed all lanes on WIS 17 from County C to Stevens Street Monday morning.
According to Oneida Sheriff County Department, it happened around 5:45 a.m. It is unknown how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if there are any injuries.
Traffic is currently closed from north and south bound WIS 17 from County C and Stevens Street in Rhinelander. Oneida County Sheriff Department is currently investigating. Closure is expected to be for 2 hours. Stay tuned to News 9 for more updates.
This is a developing story.