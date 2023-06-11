Traffic crash closes I-39/Hwy 54 North

PORTAGE CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- All lanes are now open to traffic.
Last Updated 1:32 p.m.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One lane has been cleared and open to traffic.
Traffic is backed up for several miles.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
All lanes going northbound on I-39/Hwy 54 are currently closed due to a traffic crash.
The closure starts beyond the ramp from County W.
Plover Fire Departments are responding, and have called for the Portage Co. Highway Department to help move debris.
This is a developing story