 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic crash closes I-39/Hwy 54 North

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic Crash

MGN

PORTAGE CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- All lanes are now open to traffic.

Last Updated 1:32 p.m.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One lane has been cleared and open to traffic. 

Traffic is backed up for several miles.  

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All lanes going northbound on I-39/Hwy 54 are currently closed due to a traffic crash. 

The closure starts beyond the ramp from County W. 

Plover Fire Departments are responding, and have called for the Portage Co. Highway Department to help move debris. 

This is a developing story

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you