Trailer fire in Marshfield kills two pets

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Two household pets died in a trailer fire in Marshfield Wednesday night.
The Marshfield Fire and Rescue department responded to a trailer home fire on N. Peach Avenue just before midnight. A news release from the department says when they got there, the entire trailer was on fire, and parts of the outside walls were failing. While all occupants were out of the house, two pets were still inside.
According to the release, a defensive attack was used to quickly take down the flames.
No one was injured. One dog and one cat died due to the fire.
The trailer is considered a total loss. Neighboring structures do have minor heat damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.