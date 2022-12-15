Trails at Nine Mile closed due to fallen debris

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Trails at Nine Mile Forest in Rib Mountain are currently closed because of this week's weather.
Portions of Red Bud Road were completely impassable because of tree debris in the road, which also affected skiing and walking trails.
Until everything returns to normal, Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry is asking everyone to stay away from the trails and let the crews clear the debris.
Because of the extent of the damage, it's unclear when the trails will re-open.