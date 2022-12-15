 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW WILL RETURN TO CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN
LATE TONIGHT...

A swath of steady light snow will return to central and north-
central Wisconsin later this evening into the overnight hours.
While the snow will not be heavy, 1 to 2 inches of accumulations
will be possible by the start of the Friday morning commute. Be
sure to give extra time for your morning commute and drive with
caution should roads become slippery or snow covered.

Trails at Nine Mile closed due to fallen debris

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Trails at Nine Mile Forest in Rib Mountain are currently closed because of this week's weather.

Portions of Red Bud Road were completely impassable because of tree debris in the road, which also affected skiing and walking trails.

Until everything returns to normal, Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry is asking everyone to stay away from the trails and let the crews clear the debris.

Because of the extent of the damage, it's unclear when the trails will re-open.

