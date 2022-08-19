Travel nurses share experiences helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland

(WAOW) -- Danielle Koller and Neil Plummer are used to traveling for their job, as travel intensive care nurses, that live in central Wisconsin.
Earlier this year, they were set to go on an excursion.
"I've always wanted to do a mission trip, something that was always near and dear to my heart," Koller said.
The plan was to go to Puerto Rico in early May, but ten days before they would leave, the trip fell through.
At that time, the war in Ukraine was just over two months old, and Ukrainians were fleeing to neighboring countries, like Poland.
Koller and Plummer saw an opening to go to Poland during the same timeframe, and help with refugees, and decided to take that leap of faith.
"What were the things that were going to be expected of us? What were the things that we were going to see? The expectations initially were unknown, really," Plummer said.
They would ultimately spend a week in Poland, with some of their time spent rendering aid, but more time offering mental health support.
"These people had gone through a lot," Koller said.
Plummer said they were often in large buildings that were filled with cots and they would circulate the area, keeping watch in case someone needed help.
"What you did was was you just walked around and someone would raise their hand or someone would walk up to you and they would need help," Plummer said.
Months later, they've since returned from Poland, but the war in Ukraine continues.
For that week, they say they filled their roles well.
"It was very eye-opening to feel like I'm actively involved in a war, in a way," Koller said.
"It was overwhelming, but I think we did our part and we were able to help as much as we could," Plummer added.
Not only that, but they say the memories they gained will last for a while to come.
"I'm grateful for the things that I have and I think that's something that I will cherish for the rest of my life," Koller said. "Even without Google Translate or our translators that we had with us, you can still form these bonds, and it was great," she added.
"It's hard to put into words how much of a difference you can make in someone's life, especially in that situation," Plummer said.
They also say their own kids helped pick out toys to bring to Poland to help put smiles on refugee kids' faces.
They're still in contact with the other volunteers from their trip.