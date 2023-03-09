 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT TRAVEL TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING...

.A winter storm will bring an accumulating snowfall to the area
tonight into Friday morning. The heaviest snowfall will occur this
evening and overnight with the highest totals south of Highway 29.
Lake enhancement is expected, bringing locally higher amounts near
Lake Michigan before this system exits by early Friday afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches. Northeast winds gusting to 20-25 mph at times.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Travel safety tips for spring break

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Spring break is just weeks, even days away for some schools, and after the kidnappings in Mexico, travel experts weigh in.

Travel guides in the area say a trip to Mexico shouldn't be a concern, but there are some things travelers should plan for to ensure safety.

"Tourism is their bread and butter, that's what they make their living on," said Kim Banczak, a travel agent with Travel Leaders in Wausau.

Travel tips include choosing reputable hotels and resorts, who have incentive to keep you happy and safe. For those that stay in an all-inclusive resort, keep an eye on drinks. Since the resort is likely to be all-inclusive, travelers should go and grab a new one to be safe.

"They (most resorts) have so much security when you first get on that. A lot of times when you're taking your transfer into the property, you may have two security stop points," said Banczak.

Travel Leaders said customers have called with valid concerns, but assures travelers most crime happens far away from resorts.

"If you drop it on a map in Mexico, it's not going to be in downtown Puerto Vallarta, it's not going to be in the Riviera Maya of Mexico, typically. It's going to be your border cities," said Banczak.

Other tips include not sharing details of where you are on the trip; keep that between your family and who you are traveling with. Also, stay on the resort or hotel property. Make sure to keep passports and plane tickets in a safe place where the traveler is staying, never take it out in the cities or beach.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

