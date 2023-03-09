Travel safety tips for spring break

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Spring break is just weeks, even days away for some schools, and after the kidnappings in Mexico, travel experts weigh in.
Travel guides in the area say a trip to Mexico shouldn't be a concern, but there are some things travelers should plan for to ensure safety.
"Tourism is their bread and butter, that's what they make their living on," said Kim Banczak, a travel agent with Travel Leaders in Wausau.
Travel tips include choosing reputable hotels and resorts, who have incentive to keep you happy and safe. For those that stay in an all-inclusive resort, keep an eye on drinks. Since the resort is likely to be all-inclusive, travelers should go and grab a new one to be safe.
"They (most resorts) have so much security when you first get on that. A lot of times when you're taking your transfer into the property, you may have two security stop points," said Banczak.
Travel Leaders said customers have called with valid concerns, but assures travelers most crime happens far away from resorts.
"If you drop it on a map in Mexico, it's not going to be in downtown Puerto Vallarta, it's not going to be in the Riviera Maya of Mexico, typically. It's going to be your border cities," said Banczak.
Other tips include not sharing details of where you are on the trip; keep that between your family and who you are traveling with. Also, stay on the resort or hotel property. Make sure to keep passports and plane tickets in a safe place where the traveler is staying, never take it out in the cities or beach.