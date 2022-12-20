Travel tips for pets during the holidays

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF TRAVEL IMPACTS TO THE
AREA THIS WEEK...

.A winter storm moving across the Midwest will bring rounds of snow,
wind, blowing and drifting snow, and subzero temperatures to the
area from Wednesday evening into Saturday morning. There will be two
distinct periods of impacts, first from the snow on Wednesday night
and Thursday, which will create snow covered roads and hazardous
travel. This will be followed by very strong winds Thursday night
and Friday, which may greatly reduce visibilities in blowing snow
and create possible blizzard conditions. Additional snow
accumulations and dangerous wind chills will also be a concern.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
blizzard conditions are possible due to strong winds, snow and
extensive blowing and drifting snow. Whiteout conditions may
occur. Additional snow accumulations expected, with the greatest
amounts in eastern Wisconsin and Vilas County. Winds could gust to
40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6
PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday evening
through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel conditions will vary from hazardous to dangerous,
with the worst conditions occurring Thursday night into Friday.
Snow will result in slippery roads Wednesday night and Thursday
and impact the morning and evening commutes. Starting Thursday
night, widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility, leading to whiteout conditions, and resulting in
dangerous travel Thursday night through Friday night. Along with
blowing and drift snow, strong winds could bring down tree
branches, resulting in localized power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still uncertainty surrounding the
details of this event, especially regarding snowfall accumulations
from Thursday night into Friday. Arctic air will also push into
the region late in the week, with wind chills dropping to 20 below
to 30 below zero across much of north central and central
Wisconsin from Thursday night through Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider earlier or delayed travel. If travel is
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take food and water, a first aid kit, and anything else that
would help you survive in case you become stranded.

The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by calling
5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH DAYBREAK WEDNESDAY...

The combination of cold temperatures and west winds will produce
wind chills as cold as 15 below to 25 below zero through early
Wednesday. The coldest readings are anticipated in north central
and central Wisconsin.

Wind chills this cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in
about 30 minutes, so anyone planning outdoor activities should
dress appropriately.

Weather Alert

Travel tips for pets during the holidays

Humane society

PORTAGE CO. (WAOW) -- Traveling with your pets can be difficult any time of year, but the holiday season could add extra strain in order to keep our furry friends safe. 

With temperatures plummeting, the humane society said pet owners should take proper precautions.

That includes keeping extra blankets, food, water, and a bed for your pet when driving, and maybe even a toy to ease anxiety. 

You'll also want your pets medical records should an emergency occur. 

When it comes to flying? 

"With bad weather and everything, if there is anyway that you can keep your pet at home, boarding them with a friend, something like that I advise that strongly instead of you know taking them on an airplane." said Dolores Glytas. 

She said any risk of your pet being put in the cargo hold puts them at risk to the elements like frostbite and hypothermia. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

