Try Hockey offers free skate for girls at Marathon Park Ice Rink

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Marathon County Youth Hockey had their "Try Hockey" program for girls Sunday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.
The DC Everest Girl's Hockey team also assisted with helping out the young kids.
All skates and gear were supplied for the young skaters from ages 4-14. This was a free event for any skill level of skating.
If the child wants to continue after the event, they're allowed to sign up for the season on the Marathon County Youth Hockey website.
The league starts in November and the first year is free which also includes the gear.
"I was talking to the high school girls, and I was thanking them over and over for being here and moving the sport forward helping our next round," said Try Hockey Coordinator JJ Deffner. "They told me, 'no, this makes me happy.'"
If you missed Sunday's free skate, there will be another for co-eds November 5th from 10 am - 1 pm.