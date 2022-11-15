Two found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Marshfield home

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two people were found dead in a home in Marshfield on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from City of Marshfield.
At about 10:42 a.m. Marshfield Police Department officers along with Wood County deputies responded to a residence in Marshfield.
When officers arrived they found the front door of the residence damaged consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed and an adult female and adult male were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
The investigation indicates that there is no risk to the public stemming from this incident, according to the release. We are refraining from releasing the names of those involved pending the notification of family members of the deceased.
Stay with News 9 as we work to get more details.