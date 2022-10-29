Two voters received wrong ballots during early voting

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Two voters received the wrong ballots while early voting in Wausau this week.
Wausau Municipal Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde confirmed two voters received 2020 general elections ballots instead of the 2022 mid-term ballots.
In a statement, Bernarde said, “during in-person Absentee Voting this week 2 voters were given November 3, 2020, General Election ballots instead of November 8, 2022, General Election ballots. The incident was quickly brought to our attention, we spoiled the ballots and issued the correct ballots to the voters. The folders that the ballots were organized in were checked to ensure that there were no other 2020 ballots. We are confident that there were no 2020 ballots mailed out to voters.”
Wausau Municipal Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde confirmed two voters received 2020 general elections ballots instead of the 2022 mid-term ballots.
In a statement, Bernarde said, “during in-person Absentee Voting this week 2 voters were given November 3, 2020, General Election ballots instead of November 8, 2022, General Election ballots. The incident was quickly brought to our attention, we spoiled the ballots and issued the correct ballots to the voters. The folders that the ballots were organized in were checked to ensure that there were no other 2020 ballots. We are confident that there were no 2020 ballots mailed out to voters.”
Election Day is November 8th.