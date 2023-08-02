U.S. bans Incandescent light bulbs

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Biden Administration implemented a Ban on July 31 for stores to take Incandescent lights from store shelves.
Along with replacing Incandescent lights with LED Lights.
The ban comes from trying to make the planet more eco-friendly.
The Department of Energy predicts that Americans will save $3 Billion by switching to LED Lights.
Mark Grulowski is the Electric Manager at ACE Hardware in Weston and states some issues that come from the ban.
" A lot people out their that are going to be looking for bulbs cause if you have an older garage door opener for instance that door wont take an led bulb," said Grulowski.
The LED Lights are also believed to cut Carbon Emissions by 22 Million Metric Tons over the next 30 years.
Some of the Incandescent light bulbs that are still available include the 40 Watts that are sold at ACE hardware.