U.S. & Scotland Women's Curling Teams compete at Wausau Curling Club

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Scottish Women’s Curling Team will be in competing against women curlers at the curling center today.
It's has been three years since then Curling teams and other associations have been able to host events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Three years in the making, it was delayed three times." said, Committee Chair of Women Scots Tour, "It's a fun event for these women. They go across the United States."
The Scots will curl in 14 clubs as they traveled as far west as Denver, Colorado, and as far east as Belfast, Maine. They are competing against teams from the U.S. host clubs, vying for the coveted Marguerite Roberts Quaich, a shallow vessel with unique handles that is a symbol of trust and friendship.
"We were in tears when we finally got them here I don't know last night we got this huge when they got off the bus." Gleason said, "Its the same for them too. They've been waiting for a long time. It was like one of the most rewarding feelings to see them here."
Wausau is one of three stops they will make in Wisconsin. The Scottish women’s team was last here in 1991. In 2026, a team of U.S. women curlers will travel to Scotland and compete against the host Scots.