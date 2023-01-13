U.S. Senators calling on Southwest to answer concerns after travel fiasco

(WAOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin and several colleagues are calling on Southwest Airlines to answer for the company's handling of holiday travel.
In a letter to Southwest CEO Robert E. Jordan, they are demanding answers after several thousand flights were canceled by the airline in late December, forcing a ripple effect of challenges for travelers.
One of the topics they most want clarified is the reported software failures that led to the cancellations.
"We think some of the problems were foreseeable, and we've asked a lot of questions about an old operating system that allows scheduling of flight attendants and pilots that just seemed to collapse," Baldwin said.
According to the letter, 16,000 flights were canceled in late December by Southwest Airlines.
More than a dozen Democratic Senators, including Baldwin, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, signed the letter.
Jordan has until February 2 to give a detailed response to each of their 21 questions.