U-W Stevens Point child care center celebrates 50 years

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - UWSP's childcare center hit a big milestone Wednesday celebrating 50 years on campus.
Their kids also got to celebrate, walking through campus to celebrate the University Child Learning and Care Center, handing out Play-Doh to students and faculty passing by.
Some parents that take their kids to the center said they don't know where they would be without it.
"I left my job and went back to school, and without this place, I don't know if I would've been able to afford to do that," said Caity Carmody. "Childcare is such a tough thing for families to find right now."
She went on to say that this care facility is special, and the director said part of that is the involvement.
"It's multi-faceted because you're teaching the little children, you're teaching the college students, and we also teach the parents to some extent on some things, so it's really unique that it all happens here like that," said Becky Helf, director at UCLCC.
College students who are majoring in education or other childcare related majors can come in to help, which Helf said is a great change of energy.