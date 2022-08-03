 Skip to main content
Ukraine tribute concert planned for weekend festival

Ukraine benefit concert

Performers rehearsing for their upcoming concert this weekend.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Musical performances will fill the halls of Wausau's Universalist Unitarian church this weekend, including a tribute to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It's part of the 16th-annual Chamber Music Festival, which kicks off Saturday.

The concert will include performances from musicians all across Central Wisconsin and beyond, including area high school bands.

"Our music inspires and energizes all people, creating peace, harmony, joy...an unprecedented satisfaction," explained Director Michael Andrews of the South Beach Music Ensemble.

There are five planned performances across Wausau and Marshfield the next two weeks, all of which are free to attend.

