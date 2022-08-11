United Way of Portage County hosts campaign kick off and school supply drive

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- On Thursday evening, United Way of Portage County is hosting their Campaign kick-off to raise support for yearly projects, one of those being school supply drives.
The event takes place at Pfiffner Pioneer Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. highlighted with live music, a t-shirt cannon, and even teaching TikTok and creating one the organizers hope goes viral.
United Way is using the opportunity to collect supplies for area students before they head back to school.
"Students need these supplies to be successful. Some of them just don't have access to it and the community steps up to contribute," said Benjamin Nusz, Campaign Drive Chair for United Way of Portage County.
To drop items off, there will be a trailer right when you arrive at the event there will be a trailer where school supply items can be dropped off.
Nusz said last year they served around 1,000 students and they hope to build on that number this year.