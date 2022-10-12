United Way partners with McDonald's for 50th year of fundraising

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- United Way of South Wood and Adams Counties is partnering with the Rapids McDonald's for their 50th year of fundraising.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday a portion of sales will go back to United Way. Throughout the past 50 years, community members have been faithful showing up in support.
"We see people from the community that maybe we don't see the rest of the year, but they intentionally come and participate," said Tari Jahns, CEO, United Way of South Wood and Adams Counties. Whether it be a cup of coffee in the morning or grabbing lunch, it's really nice to connect with people."
Over the years, the partnership has raised almost $400,000. The funds raised go toward United Way's many outreach programs.