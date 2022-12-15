Unprecedented levels of PFAS found in the Northwoods

ONEIDA CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- The Hanneman family in Starks is experiencing PFAS levels hundreds of times higher than what is healthy.
Back in May, Kirsten Hanneman volunteered to be part of a samples study testing private well water for PFAS.
She could not have predicted the results.
"About three weeks later I received a phone call letting me know that the levels in our water were elevated." said Hannemnan.
Those PFAS levels came back registering at 15 thousand parts per trillion (ppt), hundreds of above the DNR's drinking water standard of 20 ppt.
It's the highest level recorded in the state.
"It's certainly something of concern and at levels we haven't seen in the state before." said James Yach with the Wisconsin DNR.
They're one of at least 15 households in the area that have seen significantly elevated levels of PFAS, all in private wells.
After those numbers were confirmed with another testing sample, she switched her family to bottled water for cooking and drinking.
They're going through about fifteen gallons a week.
"The expense for us, we have a family of five the expense is about 30 dollars a week, for cooking and drinking, so this is a concern that this may be a long term or permanent thing." said Hanneman.
The DNR said levels like these put them in uncharted territory.
"We get into some unknown circumstance there because some of the treatment systems that have been tested haven't been tested above fifteen hundred, or 1500 parts per trillion, so when we get numbers that are greatly in excess of that, treating the water becomes questionable." said Yach.
For now, the Hannemans are doing what they can to help out their community, including asking area businesses for donations of water.
Walmart has pledged to donate 400 gallons of water to the town's residents.
Anyone who would like to donate water to the town residents are asked to contact the town hall.