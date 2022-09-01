UPDATE: 12-year-old bicyclist hit, killed in crash

UPDATE: 5:30pm - Wausau Police have confirmed a child has died after being struck by a vehicle around 3:45pm in the city's east side.
According to a release, the victim was a 12-year-old riding their bicycle when they were hit at the intersection of 10th and Forest streets.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
They say no further details will be released today.
==============================
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wausau police are set up in an active scene on the city's east side.
A reporter on-scene can see police tape blocking off several blocks around 10th Street and Forest Street, with multiple squad cars keeping traffic out of the area.
Police officials say there will be more information released soon.
This is a developing story and will be updated.