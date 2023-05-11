UPDATE: 2 killed in head-on crash in Lincoln County

UPDATE: Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Road 17 Wednesday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation found a vehicle traveling southbound crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle going the other direction.
Both drivers died in the crash, authorities said.
It happened near the intersection of County Road CCC after a call around 8:31 p.m., authorities said.
As of 1:00 Thursday morning, it appears the road is still closed.
The crash remains under investigation. Identities of the victims have not been released at this time.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin DOT is reporting all north and southbound lanes on Hwy 17 at CTH CCC are closed due to a crash.
It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The DOT reports the closure could last over two hours.
