UPDATE: 2 killed in head-on crash in Lincoln County

  • Updated
By Tom Lally

UPDATE: Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Road 17 Wednesday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation found a vehicle traveling southbound crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle going the other direction.

Both drivers died in the crash, authorities said. 

It happened near the intersection of County Road CCC after a call around 8:31 p.m., authorities said. 

As of 1:00 Thursday morning, it appears the road is still closed. 

The crash remains under investigation. Identities of the victims have not been released at this time. 

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin DOT is reporting all north and southbound lanes on Hwy 17 at CTH CCC are closed due to a crash.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The DOT reports the closure could last over two hours.

