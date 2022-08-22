UPDATE: 3 victims' names released in fatal SUV, semi crash in Adams County

UPDATE: This story has been updated with the names of the victims in the fatal crash two-vehicle crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The three victims involved in the SUV and semi-tractor trailer crash on Monday night have been identified.
The victims in the SUV, a 2022 Jeep Cherokee were Earl McCarthy, 74, and Diana McCarthy, 68, both of Lindenhurst, Illinois, while the 37-year-old man driving the semi was identified as 37-year-old Andriedy Montesino Hernandez, of Davie, Fla.
________________________________________________________
Three people are dead after a crash in Adams County, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle with two people inside was traveling north on CTH Z and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of CTH Z and STH 21.
The vehicle then slowly pulled forward onto STH 21, when a semi traveling east on STH 21, traveling at full speed, swerved upon approaching the vehicle.
The semi was ultimately unable to avoid hitting the front left corner of the vehicle and the semi landed in a ditch, rolling onto its right side.
Metal debris from the crash flew into an unoccupied vehicle parked at a gas station parking lot.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck and the driver of the semi all died.
All three were from out-of-state.
Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.