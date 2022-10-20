UPDATE: 55-gallon drum of diesel fuel mixture caused bonfire explosion near Pulaski

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police confirmed a 55-gallon drum of diesel fuel mixture that was about 1/4 full was used as an accelerant to the bonfire explosion near Pulaski which caused over 40 injuries among roughly 60 partygoers last week.
According to a press release from the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, police have been able to meet with approximately 20 of the bonfire party attendees, and have obtained statements.
Police can confirm the party/bonfire began during the evening hours of October 14 around 6 p.m. The explosion occurred between 10:50 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. Police can also confirm the accelerant which was put onto the fire was a gas and diesel fuel mixture. This mixture was contained within a 55-gallon drum container and it is believed the container was approximately one-quarter full.
All injured parties were self-transported to the hospital by other individuals on scene to local hospitals in Green Bay.
Green Bay Police Department notified the Shawano Sheriff's Office at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 15. Once we received notification from them, patrol officers were able to contact our detective division to begin this investigation.
Of those injured, four victims are still hospitalized in burn centers within Wisconsin, some of which remain in critical condition, according to the release.
The Sheriff's Office reiterated it does not have any intentions on taking action regarding underage drinking. The press release states:
"We want to make it clear that we do not condone underage drinking, but based on the totality of this incident, there is a much larger issue our office needs to thoroughly investigate.
Based on the age of all parties involved, our office will not be releasing names of those individuals mentioned to be at this party. Our goal is to protect the identity of those who have come forward, in hopes more are willing to come forward and speak with us. We understand this is an extremely fragile situation, where many individuals who have come forward may be dealing with emotional, mental, and/or physical related matters that will obviously take time to work through.
"We would again, like to express our continued condolences to those affected and greatly appreciate the patience from the Pulaski community we have received as they understand this is a very extensive, and lengthy investigation."