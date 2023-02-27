UPDATE: Body recovered from Somo Lake confirmed to be missing snowmobiler

UPDATE: 4 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 28
TOWN OF WILSON, Wis. (WAOW) - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday, the body recovered from Somo Lake is 71-year-old missing snowmobiler Kevin Peterson, of Tripoli.
The body was pulled from the lake at 4:20 p.m. Monday where Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Peterson was snowmobiling alone on Somo Lake in town of Wilson and entered an area of open water where the snowmobile fell through, a press release from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said. The crash investigation is still ongoing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A snowmobiler that was last seen on Friday has been found dead, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
They said they found snowmobile tracks that led to the open water.
Rescuers recovered the missing man on Monday afternoon.
An investigation is underway.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is not naming the victim until family has been notified.
